When Barack Obama was our 44th president, a small Nebraska town proudly displayed their disdain for our first black president by placing an outhouse along the highway titled the “Obama Presidential Library.”
Today, with an added cell door, it’s ironic how far more accurately that metaphorical presidential outhouse library would capture the essence of Trump and his presidency.
Dave Bauer, Lincoln
