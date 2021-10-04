Letter: Nothing patriotic about COVID obstruction

Why is it so difficult to understand mask mandates aren’t about your personal freedom and liberty? Mask mandates are about protecting others from you and you from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To the Republican partisan hack pack, however, party first and regaining political power is the No. 1 priority.

Using calls of “freedom and liberty,” “government overreach” and being "un-American” to justify obstructionism to mandates, red-state politicians such as Govs. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Ron DeSantis of Florida or Doug Ducey of Arizona demonstrate their moral bankruptcy by choosing party first, personal political agenda and regaining power over the lives of children and adults.

Sick.

Given their incompetence, these three probably never thought about freedom and liberty to practice medicine wherever you wish without state certification, to be an airline transport pilot without recertifying every six months, to operate a motor vehicle without showing proof of financial responsibility, to operate a motor vehicle in whatever manner fits your personal freedoms.

Yet they claim it is your freedom and liberty to not vaccinate your child against diphtheria, tetanus pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, smallpox and chickenpox, as is required.