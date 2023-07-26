Can someone please explain to me why Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers wants to change the HIPAA patient privacy rules so he can obtain private health information on residents who have abortions or gender-affirming care in other states? Why does the government feel they need to keep track of these people? I don't think it's to send them a Christmas card.

Why do our AG and 18 AGs from other states want to do this? No good can come from it. Making a list? Sounds like a job for Sen. Joseph McCarthy. Also sounds like a lot of paperwork. Why don't we just dust off the internment camps where Americans of Japanese descent were sent and kept during World War II? Or round them up and ship them to places in Oklahoma? We could call them something catchy like reservations.

The Nazis started gathering lists of Jews long before they started putting them in concentration camps. Now I'm sure we aren't going to round up people who have legal medical procedures just because some people don't agree with those decisions. Well, pretty sure, so why do we need a list of them? I say again, no good can come of this, comrade.

Once I saw in an encyclopedia the flags of the nations of the world, with a caption under each one. Under the United States flag it said "International sign of freedom."

I didn't realize that meant the freedom to ram your beliefs down someone else's throat or to put them on a list.

Douglas Shae Christensen, Beatrice