Letter: Nothing divisive about song

It must be the lyrics. Or perhaps Gov. Pete Ricketts, who always knows what is best for Nebraskans in practically everything, knows something about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," sometimes called the Black national anthem, that other don’t. Here’s what I know:

Parts of it were used in the Rev. Joseph Lowery's benediction at President Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Lowery began with "God of our weary years, God of our silent tears" and closed with the entire last stanza of James Weldon Johnson's epic poem, "We have come over a way that with tears has been watered, we have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered out from the gloomy past." Perhaps it just has too much critical race theory in it to be accepted by Republicans.

And why does this information merit your attention? Well, you may have heard that Ricketts charged both a personal and technical foul on Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg for requesting and allowing the performance of both the "Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem, and what has been called the Black national anthem at home basketball games. Ricketts says it is divisive.