For decades residents of the north side of Lincoln and northeast Lincoln have complained that every hospital, major medical facility and most doctors office buildings in Lincoln have been built on the south side of town, requiring residents of north Lincoln and northeast Lincoln to travel greater distances crosstown for medical care.
What do we get here in northeast Lincoln? A penitentiary!
Keith Ludden, Lincoln
