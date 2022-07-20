 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not using best information

Salt Creek at Park Boulevard bridge

Water rises along Salt Creek near Van Dorn Street and Park Boulevard in southwest Lincoln on March 13.

 Julie Koch

How do you want Lincoln to grow? In previous mayoral administrations through the Mayor’s Environmental Task Force the concepts of smart growth with complete streets were researched by task force subcommittees.

The sustainability coordinator created the policies, which were passed by the City Council and are prominent in the Comprehensive Plan 2040-2050 for the purpose of implementation. The task force set a higher standard for building during those years.

I've watched many public hearings and am fascinated by how the Lincoln Planning department staff proposes, presents and actually promotes development projects to the Planning Commission and City Council that do not adhere to all of the policies in the Comprehensive Plan and argue to dismiss implementing codes to their fullest. The Planning Commission and City Council do not have staff to do their research. They rely on city staff.

Why is it well researched testimony in opposition to these developments that offer more up to date, accurate information and reveal concerns city planners did not take into account or did not present is still disregarded? We are stacking developments around Salt Creek and plopping apartment complexes and hotels areas without buffers.

Rosina Paolini, Lincoln

