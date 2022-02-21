 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not talking about state issues

Gubernatorial candidate forum, 2.3

Gubernatorial candidates Carol Blood (from left), Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour and Theresa Thibodeau, attend a gubernatorial candidate forum on Thursday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Charles Herbster and James Pillen are spending large sums of money and yet they tell the voters little to nothing of substance. Instead of telling us how they would govern and what their priorities are, they try to out-Trump each other, talking about national issues of which they have little control.

I guess then they don't have to talk about real issues they can control in our state.

And, yes, Jim, we know you played football for Nebraska, and we are glad you still want to beat Oklahoma. Now what is your plan for reduced property taxes, education, roads and many other state issues you can control?

Charles, if the federal government can't control the border in your mind, how are you going to do it? Build a wall on our southern border and make Kansas pay?

I am so tired of state candidates talking about national issues and social issues instead of talking of the hard decisions they will have to make as governor. What happened to the time when conservatives wanted government out of our personal lives? What happened to the time when candidates actually presented a real plan of governance we could judge the merits of?

People are also reading…

Mike Dohmen, Hickman

