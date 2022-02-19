 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not taking positive approach

Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

It’s difficult to tell whether Jim Pillen is running for governor or the title of “Angriest Man in Nebraska.”

Despite being inundated with his campaign ads, I have yet to hear a positive word come out of his mouth. Every new campaign ad has him airing his latest grievance with another group of people and appearing more angry and divisive.

He apparently is taking the “we have a common enemy“ approach.

I hope young people who will soon be graduating from colleges and universities take note. It seems like the thought of a person like him becoming governor would make them want to get out of this state as soon as possible after graduating.

Stan Oswald, Lincoln

