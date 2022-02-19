Letter: Not taking positive approach

It’s difficult to tell whether Jim Pillen is running for governor or the title of “Angriest Man in Nebraska.”

Despite being inundated with his campaign ads, I have yet to hear a positive word come out of his mouth. Every new campaign ad has him airing his latest grievance with another group of people and appearing more angry and divisive.

He apparently is taking the “we have a common enemy“ approach.

I hope young people who will soon be graduating from colleges and universities take note. It seems like the thought of a person like him becoming governor would make them want to get out of this state as soon as possible after graduating.

Stan Oswald, Lincoln

