Letter, 3/4: Not standing up for my rights

As a veteran and former Nebraskan, I cannot stand by quietly in regards to the armed members of a "militia" at the Capitol building. I have to wonder why, if they weren't there to intimidate, did they have magazines inserted in the weapon magazine wells? Why were they armed at all?

Did they realize that there is an elementary school one block away? And several in a few blocks' radius? How exactly does that portray responsible, law-abiding gun ownership?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Isn't this selfish behavior defeating their purpose? And how exactly, if you are responsible, law-abiding gun owners, would these laws adversely affect you?

You are not standing up for my rights. I already have an actual military that performs that task. I would rather you not claim that you do.

Sean T. Green, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0