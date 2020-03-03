Letter, 3/4: Not standing up for my rights
Letter, 3/4: Not standing up for my rights

LB816 hearing

Those with opposing viewpoints on LB816 are separated at the entrance to the Judiciary Committee hearing room Friday at the state Capitol. Hundreds showed up to hear testimony on the bill introduced by Sen. John McCollister that would make changes to gun restrictions and training for those who seek concealed-carry permits.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

As a veteran and former Nebraskan, I cannot stand by quietly in regards to the armed members of a "militia" at the Capitol building. I have to wonder why, if they weren't there to intimidate, did they have magazines inserted in the weapon magazine wells? Why were they armed at all?

Did they realize that there is an elementary school one block away? And several in a few blocks' radius? How exactly does that portray responsible, law-abiding gun ownership?

Isn't this selfish behavior defeating their purpose? And how exactly, if you are responsible, law-abiding gun owners, would these laws adversely affect you?

You are not standing up for my rights. I already have an actual military that performs that task. I would rather you not claim that you do.

Sean T. Green, Santa Fe, New Mexico

