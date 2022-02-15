 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not much choice for voters

Republican gubenatorial candidates

Six Republican candidates for governor participate in a forum Sunday in Kearney. Candidates taking part were Breland Ridenour (from right), Michael Connely, Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen, Brett Lindstrom and Theresa Thibodeau. Susan Littlefield. farm broadcaster, moderated the forum sponsored by the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

 Robert Pore, Independent

During Black History Month, Nebraskans have been subject to a steady stream of television ads of white men running for governor.

Their messaging is similar:

* Illegal immigrants are pouring into our state.

* Our election process is corrupt.

* Everyone is trying to take away our guns.

* Some seem to have medical degrees or were able to stay in the pocket.

* All are Christian men with more money than God, bent on protecting us from “them.”

Not much choice for healthy change.

The last white man in this party to honor Black History Month was Abraham Lincoln.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln

