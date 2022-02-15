Letter: Not much choice for voters

During Black History Month, Nebraskans have been subject to a steady stream of television ads of white men running for governor.

Their messaging is similar:

* Illegal immigrants are pouring into our state.

* Our election process is corrupt.

* Everyone is trying to take away our guns.

* Some seem to have medical degrees or were able to stay in the pocket.

* All are Christian men with more money than God, bent on protecting us from “them.”

Not much choice for healthy change.

The last white man in this party to honor Black History Month was Abraham Lincoln.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0