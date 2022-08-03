Letter: Not hard to see when life starts

Despite disagreement, it seems obvious that life begins at conception. In that instant, an egg and a sperm combine and cease to exist, creating something entirely new – a human life. From that moment a person develops a body, grows and matures, essential elements of life.

Every creature of God’s creation has individual characteristics defined from the moment of conception coded into its DNA.

Immediately after conception, DNA is clearly found in that body, defining it as an individual being, starting to grow and mature.

As surely as a child becomes an adult, a zygote created at conception, becomes an embryo and then a fetus and then a baby. Life begins at conception.

Merlyn Braunsroth, Denton