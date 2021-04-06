Letter: Not funding prison wise

Gov. Pete Ricketts, campaigning to spend upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars on a new prison that Nebraska doesn’t need, can’t afford and couldn’t staff, recently shifted his rhetoric to suggest that the new prison is really only a “replacement” for the old, antiquated penitentiary.
This narrative does not match reality.
First, they are not really proposing to “replace” the penitentiary. Their actual proposal is to keep that facility in operation but reconfigure the inmate population. There would still be 900 inmates there, and the operational costs, including a crew of high-priced administrators to run it, would continue.
Secondly, the idea that the new prison would be replacing something built in the 19th century is untrue. Over the years, there have been two successive facilities at the 14th Street location. Nebraska’s first penitentiary, completed in the mid-1870’s, was finally pulled down in 1980, when it was replaced with new construction, the second penitentiary that exists today.
There is a lesson in this history of two “penitentiaries” because it tells us what our expectations should be when it comes to replacing old facilities. The original penitentiary lasted for literally a century before it was replaced. Now the Ricketts administration wants to spend a quarter of a billion dollars to replace the “new” penitentiary after only 40 years. That doesn’t sound like good stewardship of taxpayers’ resources, but like a failure of leadership at the Department of Corrections.
Fortunately, Chairman John Stinner and the Appropriations Committee have decided not to appropriate funds in the 2021-22 budget to build a new prison we don’t need. Senator Stinner and the committee have made the right decision here, a decision that is good stewardship of taxpayers resources. That decision should be allowed to stand.
Marshall Lux, Lincoln