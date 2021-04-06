Letter: Not funding prison wise

Gov. Pete Ricketts, campaigning to spend upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars on a new prison that Nebraska doesn’t need, can’t afford and couldn’t staff, recently shifted his rhetoric to suggest that the new prison is really only a “replacement” for the old, antiquated penitentiary.

This narrative does not match reality.

First, they are not really proposing to “replace” the penitentiary. Their actual proposal is to keep that facility in operation but reconfigure the inmate population. There would still be 900 inmates there, and the operational costs, including a crew of high-priced administrators to run it, would continue.

Secondly, the idea that the new prison would be replacing something built in the 19th century is untrue. Over the years, there have been two successive facilities at the 14th Street location. Nebraska’s first penitentiary, completed in the mid-1870’s, was finally pulled down in 1980, when it was replaced with new construction, the second penitentiary that exists today.