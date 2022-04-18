Letter: Not exactly looking forward

This week the current governor vetoed legislation that would prevent many Nebraskans from receiving rent help in these trying times. Gov. Pete Ricketts is the scion of one of the wealthiest families on the planet, a man who has never had to worry about where his next rent payment, meal or trip around the world would come from. His reasons for the veto were that he was afraid that accepting rent help would not be healthy for the people who were helped, would turn them into socialists.