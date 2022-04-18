Letter: Not exactly looking forward

This week the current governor vetoed legislation that would prevent many Nebraskans from receiving rent help in these trying times. Gov. Pete Ricketts is the scion of one of the wealthiest families on the planet, a man who has never had to worry about where his next rent payment, meal or trip around the world would come from. His reasons for the veto were that he was afraid that accepting rent help would not be healthy for the people who were helped, would turn them into socialists.
Seemed that was about as far to the right, or outer space, as this state could go.
Until a day later, when Charles Herbster, another billionaire, running for governor, announced that we should return prayer to public schools. He does not seem to understand that we are living in a multicultural society, where people of numerous religions live. Just which flavor of prayer should be prayed?
These politicians are not driving down the road to the future, but running reverse to yesteryear. Political scientists call it “reactionary” thinking.
People are also reading…
Herb Friedman, Lincoln