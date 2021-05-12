Letter: Not exactly a great catch

Every four years Nebraskans, go fishing in Nebraska's political waters hoping to catch a trophy fish such as a walleye, a trout or a catfish, but more often than not they catch something far less desirable.

The last two gubernatorial elections have proved how unlucky they can be. Our current governor has made several ill-advised decisions: First, he banned immigrant children from coming to Nebraska. Second, he banned the COVID passports, which would be extremely convenient for those of us who travel. And third, he has beef passports for use in only 40 restaurants.

The question is why not use them in all restaurants also to buy pork, chicken, turkey, lamb and vegetables? I would guess that he got significant donations for the political party from beef producers.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

