Letter: Not exactly a great catch
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Every four years Nebraskans, go fishing in Nebraska's political waters hoping to catch a trophy fish such as a walleye, a trout or a catfish, but more often than not they catch something far less desirable.

The last two gubernatorial elections have proved how unlucky they can be. Our current governor has made several ill-advised decisions: First, he banned immigrant children from coming to Nebraska. Second, he banned the COVID  passports, which would be extremely convenient for those of us who travel. And third, he has beef passports for use in only 40 restaurants.

The question is why not use them in all restaurants also to buy pork, chicken, turkey, lamb and vegetables? I would guess that he got significant donations for the political party from beef producers.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

