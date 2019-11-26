Letter, 11/27: Not everyone is prospering
Letter, 11/27: Not everyone is prospering

Photo 1

President Donald Trump holds a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday in Washington.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I feel a need to respond to Cal Thomas' article "Prosperity trumps impeachment" (Nov. 20). He touts how great our economy is doing and cites the Dow Jones topping 28,000 points.

Add the $1 trillion-plus tax cut that went to the already rich and wealthy corporations, and I am sure that the rich are doing great, but the nation?

If your household was falling deeper and deeper in debt while your house fell further into disrepair (think infrastructure), would you consider yourself prosperous? Our nation is now running a deficit of nearly $1 trillion a year. If that is prosperity, then prosperity is going to be the death of us.

During the 2016 election, Donald Trump promised to pay off the national debt in eight years. The way it's going, by the time he finished year eight, we would be $28 trillion to $30 trillion in debt. I am sure Cal Thomas is doing great, but as for the nation? Folks, we are not even breaking even.

David Fikar, Lincoln

