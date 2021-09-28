Letter: Not doing the will of the people

I’ve just finished reading Ben Nelson’s book, “Death of the Senate.” As many know, he served as the Nebraska governor from 1991 to 1999 and in the Senate from 2001 to 2013.

In his book, he talks about how our government used to work, back when our representatives worked “across the aisle.” Although they had their differences, they worked together to come up with bills that both parties could accept and support. Nelson regrets that this is no longer the case. Working for the good of their constituents has been replaced by party loyalty.

Gallup has historically done monthly polls to track how Americans feel about our Congress. The question that is asked is, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job?”

In September of 1998, 55% of those queried said they approved of the job Congress was doing. It then remained in the range of 40% to the mid-50%, and by October of 2001, it was at 84%.

In November of 2013, it hit its all-time low of 9%! Since then, their approval rating has been in the 10% to 25% range, while those who said they disapprove has been in the 60% to 80% range.