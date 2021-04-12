 Skip to main content
Letter: Not all Nebraska backs Georgia
Letter: Not all Nebraska backs Georgia

So Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted that "Nebraska stands with Georgia and supports their work to promote integrity and access in voting." As governor, Brian Kemp is expanding voting options? Really?

How does shortening the time voters can request an absentee ballot (while having to show ID to vote by mail), limiting the number of ballot boxes and when they can be used as well as making it illegal for election officials to mail out absentee ballot applications to all voters promote access to voting?

The new law will create even more obstacles for low-income and minority voters. It strips power from state and local elections officials and gives it to the Republican legislature.

I guess Ricketts is still on the Trump Train and believes that the 2020 election was riddled with widespread fraud even though it was proved time and time again to be false.

It is every U.S. citizens' right to vote. Making it harder does nothing to "restore integrity" of the democratic process.

So please, don't include all Nebraskans in your tweets and public comments. If you want to keep drinking Trump's Kool-Aid, go ahead. It's a shame you aren't smart enough to discern fact from fiction.

Sharon Miller, Lincoln

