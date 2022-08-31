Letter: Not all hearing about successes

The greatest tragedy of 21st-century America is how politically divided we have become. Sadly, it’s solely based on a person’s source of news. We are truly living in an informational "Tower of Babylon."

I would like to set the record straight on one important topic: President Biden. Based on this list of accomplishments in his first 18 months of office, it is undeniable Biden is the most successful president since Lyndon Johnson or Dwight Eisenhower: $780 billion Inflation Reduction Act; $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act; $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Act; $750 million Safer Communities (Gun Safety) Act; $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act; PACT Act for veterans; Postal Service Reform Act; Student Loan Debt Relief Program; Juneteenth National Independence Day Act; ending forced arbitration of Sexual Assault Act; Emmet Till Antilynching Act; COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act; 9-plus million jobs created; record low unemployment rate of 3.5%; record economic growth of 5.6%; 5 million Americans gained health insurance; 225 million fully vaccinated; 400 million vaccine doses to poor countries; ended the Afghanistan war; Sweden and Finland added to NATO; terrorist al-Zawahiri killed; returned to Paris Climate Accord; rejoined the World Health Organization; blocked drilling at Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; stopped new leases for oil and gas exploration on public lands; ended Keystone XL Pipeline; record diversity of judgeships; no relatives on the federal payroll; no use of self-owned properties for government business; and, no arrests or criminal activity.