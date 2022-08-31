 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not all hearing about successes

Biden Student Loans

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness Wednesday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

The greatest tragedy of 21st-century America is how politically divided we have become. Sadly, it’s solely based on a person’s source of news. We are truly living in an informational "Tower of Babylon."

I would like to set the record straight on one important topic: President Biden. Based on this list of accomplishments in his first 18 months of office, it is undeniable Biden is the most successful president since Lyndon Johnson or Dwight Eisenhower: $780 billion Inflation Reduction Act; $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act; $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Act; $750 million Safer Communities (Gun Safety) Act; $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act; PACT Act for veterans; Postal Service Reform Act; Student Loan Debt Relief Program; Juneteenth National Independence Day Act; ending forced arbitration of Sexual Assault Act; Emmet Till Antilynching Act; COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act; 9-plus million jobs created; record low unemployment rate of 3.5%; record economic growth of 5.6%; 5 million Americans gained health insurance; 225 million fully vaccinated; 400 million vaccine doses to poor countries; ended the Afghanistan war; Sweden and Finland added to NATO; terrorist al-Zawahiri killed; returned to Paris Climate Accord; rejoined the World Health Organization; blocked drilling at Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; stopped new leases for oil and gas exploration on public lands; ended Keystone XL Pipeline; record diversity of judgeships; no relatives on the federal payroll; no use of self-owned properties for government business; and, no arrests or criminal activity.

Unfortunately, based on one’s chosen news source, many voters have not heard about these important accomplishments.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

