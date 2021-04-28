 Skip to main content
Letter: Northeast Lincoln should elect Danek
Kathy Danek

Lincoln Board of Education member Kathy Danek

 COURTESY PHOTO

Northeast Lincoln, join the voters in my family and me in supporting Kathy Danek for the Lincoln Board of Education.

Kathy Danek has a proven track record of doing what is best for the students and our neighborhood. She fought to keep Dawes Middle School open, maintaining connectedness and neighborhood pride. All five of my children have attended Dawes, and some of them are now old enough to vote for her.

Kathy Danek has been dedicated to upgrading our legacy schools while building new ones so that every student has the advantages that come with innovation and technology. The bonds to do that work did not raise taxes and were overwhelmingly approved by Lincoln voters. My sons and daughters went to older schools -- Huntington, Dawes and Northeast, which all benefited from those upgrades.

Trusted, experienced leadership is what we need right now. With Kathy Danek, that is what we get.

John Yoakum, Lincoln

