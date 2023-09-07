In response to Todd Thornock's Sept. 5 letter, "Easy decisions and bad outcomes," I have to disagree with him to quite an extent.

The mayor's office knew that the one location in northeast Lincoln, near North 102nd and Adams streets, was one of numerous locations throughout the state that was under consideration by the governor's office for the location of the new state prison.

After turning down the North 70th Street location, the mayor's office asked to remain part of the conversation, but the state did not follow through. Shrouded in secrecy and a year later, the governor's office chose the 102nd and Adams location, regardless. As to why we may never know, but one thing is for certain: The citizens of northeast Lincoln were a bargaining chip for the governor to get what he wanted.

Truthfully, it is shameful when everyday citizens unknowingly become political pawns inside a quiet power struggle that most everyone feels helpless about. The duty of elected officials is to openly enact policies that are always in the best interest of all the people they represent, no matter where they live, but after all the drama that has played out over the past few weeks, I have to ask my fellow citizens: How does it feel to have unwillingly been played as part of 4D political chess? Is this really the good, honest way Nebraska should operate and treat its citizens? Do we as Nebraskans deserve better?

I personally think we do.

Eric Bigham, Lincoln