Letter: Norris incumbents deserve vote

As a former Norris School District 160 administrator, I want to speak to the quality of the incumbent candidates up for reelection, Patty Bentzinger, Jim Craig and Craig Gana.

While Mr. Gana is running unopposed, they all represent a history of Norris excellence that runs to the origins of the district. I had the pleasure of working with all of these incumbents during my tenure as high school principal and assistant superintendent from 1988 to 2008, and know all of them to be a large part of what makes Norris so special.

All Norris/Hickman graduates, they understand the rich history and culture of blending an agricultural community with the growth coming from nearby Lincoln and city influences and issues.

Patty and Jim each have over 30 years of experience in thinking through the complexities of supporting kids not only with their heads and knowledge, but with their hearts in focusing on helping them fulfill their hopes and dreams.

They all bleed Norris colors and always will. I hope the students and staff at Norris will have many more years of continued leadership from all three of these candidates!

Galen J. Boldt, Lincoln

