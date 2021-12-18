Letter: Norris had answer on voting

In a letter to the editor, Joshua Mueller ("There's a better way to vote," Dec. 14) makes very good arguments for ranked-choice voting. But perhaps a better solution is right before our noses.

George Norris created the nonpartisan unicameral legislature in Nebraska. Because people run for office without party designation, all registered voters can vote in the primary election, and any number of candidates can run for a seat in the Legislature.

A single candidate may not receive a majority of the votes, but only the two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election. This ensures that, assuming there is not a tie, one candidate will capture a majority of the votes.

Norris was aware of our founders’ disdain for political parties because they lead to factionalism: the notion that it is my party, right or wrong.

The problem with the Electoral College is that electors are chosen by political parties. This means factionalism determines who will become president.