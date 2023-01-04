 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No way to treat children

Gov. Greg Abbott should be charged with child abuse, maybe even kidnapping, after Texas dropped three busloads of migrants at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve. Anyone who would drop children off in frigid temperatures with inadequate clothing, no shelter and little if no food should be charged with child abuse.

Texas and Florida, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, earlier this year, started this inhumane practice, sending migrants to places like New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. These people would not put their own children or grandchildren in such circumstances.

Shame on them. Either their own states or the receiving states should press charges.

JoAnn Murphy, Lincoln

