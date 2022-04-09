Letter: No to Herbster; yes to Pillen

Gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster has long made it perfectly clear that he owes his loyalty not to the citizens of Nebraska but to former President Donald J. Trump. Herbster said so himself last April: “If it’s the difference between being disloyal to President Trump or becoming governor of Nebraska, I will not be disloyal to the 45th president.”

And, his actions in owning businesses headquartered in states other than Nebraska, hosting his lavish business conventions in Branson, Missouri, rather than, say, the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, and not paying his property taxes in Richardson County, speak even louder than his actual words about his disdain for us Huskers.

But, Herbster's outlandish claim that China manufactured COVID solely to get his golden idol Donald J. Trump out of the White House takes the cake.

There have been enough outright falsehoods coming from our own federal government about COVID. Nebraskans don’t need a conspiracy-theory-peddling, snake oil salesman with no loyalty to Nebraska in the governor’s mansion when we Nebraskans have the opportunity to elect a generational agri-business leader and solid conservative family man named Jim Pillen.

Steve Mossman, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0