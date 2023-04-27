Change the rules of the Legislature? Oh, is life getting too difficult? Sen. Steve Erdman wants to waste more time by concentrating on making sure things are going his way.

After all, spending most of the session ignoring the statistics on gun violence and horrific numbers of children killed by assault rifles must have been boring.

Life is not fair, Senator Erdman. Get over it.

Rules were made so all people have a shot at winning. My granddaughter would be a champion at cards if we always changed the rules to suit her.

Nebraskans need to start tackling the large issues -- mental health, safety of our children, and caring for those who once cared for us.

Erdman and the rest of our senators were elected to represent us constituents, and that’s exactly why the rules are what they are. Some of us, surprise, are the minority. Our patience is constantly challenged. We’ve been the minority for a long time.

Robbie Nathan, Lincoln