Letter: No thanks on more roundabouts

I see that someone suggested that the answer to speeding, running red lights, reckless driving, etc. is more roundabouts. Not only are they very expensive, they are, to me, a pain in the butt. Yes they do slow traffic, which is the only benefit. They do not generate revenue for the city, but I know that video ticketing will cure a lot of problems and generate money to pay for itself, city street repairs and many more expenses we are now taxed for.