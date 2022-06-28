 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No thanks on more roundabouts

Yankee Hill Road roundabouts

Vehicles move through a series of roundabouts on Yankee Hill Road between South 56th and South 70th Streets.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

I see that someone suggested that the answer to speeding, running red lights, reckless driving, etc. is more roundabouts. Not only are they very expensive, they are, to me, a pain in the butt. Yes they do slow traffic, which is the only benefit. They do not generate revenue for the city, but I know that video ticketing will cure a lot of problems and generate money to pay for itself, city street repairs and many more expenses we are now taxed for.

Google tells me that 16 states now use video ticketing. If they make it work so can we. But I can understand that those who don’t want this just don’t want to get ticketed for breaking the law.

Roy Mohr, Lincoln

