Letter: No talk about caring for others

In the March 6 letters to the editor ("Critical thoughts on critical thinking") Chuck Bentjen wrote that "neither Charles Herbster nor Jim Pillen seem to believe Nebraskans are capable of thinking critically -- otherwise they wouldn't be so afraid of critical race theory, which neither seems to understand." His entire letter set me to wondering why some white people have this long struggle with relating to Black people.

I went to one of my trusted books on the establishment by President Lyndon B. Johnson of the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders in 1968. There was growing hostility between whites and Blacks. The commission named such factors as "unemployment, education, housing, and poverty, but the root cause identified was the insidious and pervasive white sense of the inferiority of black people."

It seems to me that Herbster's and Pillen's advertisements on TV suggest a strong Trump style and a shotgun approach to dealing with outsiders and the LGBTQ community. I notice too much talk about family values and protecting "our" freedom and precious little about our responsibility to care for our neighbors. Christianity 101 teaches caring for both Jew and gentile, sojourners and foreigners, feeding the hungry, and that there are "good" Samaritans.

Clifford W. Reynolds, Beatrice

