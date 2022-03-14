 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No talk about caring for others

  • 0
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Tensions

In this image from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees his nation Thursday in Moscow, Russia. Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

 Russian Presidential Press Service

In the March 6 letters to the editor ("Critical thoughts on critical thinking") Chuck Bentjen wrote that "neither Charles Herbster nor Jim Pillen seem to believe Nebraskans are capable of thinking critically -- otherwise they wouldn't be so afraid of critical race theory, which neither seems to understand." His entire letter set me to wondering why some white people have this long struggle with relating to Black people.

I went to one of my trusted books on the establishment by President Lyndon B. Johnson of the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders in 1968. There was growing hostility between whites and Blacks. The commission named such factors as "unemployment, education, housing, and poverty, but the root cause identified was the insidious and pervasive white sense of the inferiority of black people."

It seems to me that Herbster's and Pillen's advertisements on TV suggest a strong Trump style and a shotgun approach to dealing with outsiders and the LGBTQ community. I notice too much talk about family values and protecting "our" freedom and precious little about our responsibility to care for our neighbors. Christianity 101 teaches caring for both Jew and gentile, sojourners and foreigners, feeding the hungry, and that there are "good" Samaritans.

People are also reading…

Clifford W. Reynolds, Beatrice

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between…

Letter: What about caring for all?

Letter: What about caring for all?

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic…

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News