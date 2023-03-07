Upon induction into boot camp all new American military recruits are given a questionnaire asking them to choose which parts of our American Constitution, its government and military training they’d be willing to accept. Would you be willing to take orders? Would you do physical, weapons and classroom training? How many hours of training would you do? What food do you prefer? What sex would you serve as (regardless of what your physical revealed)? Would you serve with people of another race? Would you serve in a combat zone? And, what vaccines would you accept?

After the questionnaires are completed, returned and tallied a “service menu” is created to uniquely cater to each recruit’s training preferences. You are then militarily trained according to your desires, wishes and beliefs.

Everything I just said is a lie. It is nonsense. No new American military recruits ever get any such questionnaire. There’s no picking and choosing of anything. Your taking your enlistment oath meant you agreed to defend our country and its Constitution. Period. Ironically, the military is not a democracy. You take orders or suffer the consequences.

I disagree with the Nebraska Legislature passing any sort of sympathetic, “attaboy” legislation to relieve the self-inflicted suffering of Nebraska Guard personnel brought on by their refusals to get COVID shots. Their vaccine refusals were for political or personal reasons, not religious ones.

The United States of America should be fielding the most mentally and physically fit, the most technologically-trained and most disciplined and trustworthy military in and around the world.

Dave Bauer, Lincoln