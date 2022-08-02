 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No such thing as medical marijuana

  • 0
Osborne on medical marijuana

Tom Osborne speaks in opposition to a bill that would legalize medical marijuana during a press conference on Jan. 25 in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol. 

 Shelly Kulhanek

Let me be very clear: There is no such thing as "medical marijuana." Marijuana is not approved by the FDA for medical treatment of any disease. Marijuana is neither prescribed by a physician nor any other medical provider. It is not dispensed by a pharmacist.

There is no standard dosing schedule for marijuana as with FDA-approved medications. There are no well-controlled, published studies that marijuana helps provide benefits for any medical condition any more than a controlled pill.

There are many anecdotal reports of benefits, but these are not scientifically-documented. Side effects with long-term use are many, including addiction, behavioral changes, psychosis, paranoia and changes in the brain demonstrated by MRI scans in users under 20 years of age.

Marijuana is without doubt a gateway drug to more potent and dangerous drugs. States that have legalized medical marijuana have paid a high price. The phrase "medical marijuana" is a ruse to legalize marijuana use by anyone and everyone. Consequences of liberalization far outweigh any beneficial benefits to society.

People are also reading…

Anthony Ross, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: So much for real liberty

Letter: So much for real liberty

Our democracy is based on a founding principle: That “all men are created equal, and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain Unali…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News