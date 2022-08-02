Letter: No such thing as medical marijuana

Let me be very clear: There is no such thing as "medical marijuana." Marijuana is not approved by the FDA for medical treatment of any disease. Marijuana is neither prescribed by a physician nor any other medical provider. It is not dispensed by a pharmacist.

There is no standard dosing schedule for marijuana as with FDA-approved medications. There are no well-controlled, published studies that marijuana helps provide benefits for any medical condition any more than a controlled pill.

There are many anecdotal reports of benefits, but these are not scientifically-documented. Side effects with long-term use are many, including addiction, behavioral changes, psychosis, paranoia and changes in the brain demonstrated by MRI scans in users under 20 years of age.

Marijuana is without doubt a gateway drug to more potent and dangerous drugs. States that have legalized medical marijuana have paid a high price. The phrase "medical marijuana" is a ruse to legalize marijuana use by anyone and everyone. Consequences of liberalization far outweigh any beneficial benefits to society.

Anthony Ross, Lincoln