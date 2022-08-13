Letter: No right to decide for all

Here we go again. Merlyn Braunsroth (“Not hard to see when life starts," Aug. 4) invokes his God while asserting that life begins at conception. Without delving into the aforementioned superstition and mythology, I say he has no right to decide for others exactly when life begins, much less if a God exists.

He can believe what he wants. What he cannot do, since he has never had the possibility of being pregnant, is to decide for women what they can or cannot do with their bodies.

And if human life begins at conception, as he posits, then surely he can hold out his hand and nurture that zygote into a viable human being, invoking his all powerful God to make it so. If he could do that, then I, too, would be a believer. But he can’t.

Ken Mitchell, Wahoo