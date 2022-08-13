 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No right to decide for all

  • 0
Lincoln rally, 6.24

Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court action to overturn Roe v. Wade.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Here we go again. Merlyn Braunsroth (“Not hard to see when life starts," Aug. 4) invokes his God while asserting that life begins at conception. Without delving into the aforementioned superstition and mythology, I say he has no right to decide for others exactly when life begins, much less if a God exists.

He can believe what he wants. What he cannot do, since he has never had the possibility of being pregnant, is to decide for women what they can or cannot do with their bodies.

And if human life begins at conception, as he posits, then surely he can hold out his hand and nurture that zygote into a viable human being, invoking his all powerful God to make it so. If he could do that, then I, too, would be a believer. But he can’t.

People are also reading…

Ken Mitchell, Wahoo

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Voters deserve real answers

Letter: Voters deserve real answers

Democracy requires informed voters. It is critical that voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District’s coming election understand the posit…

Letter: Sending the wrong message

Letter: Sending the wrong message

What’s going on? I open the July 30 newspaper and see on the front page above the fold, "A fun place to learn," a very high series of steps, c…

Letter: Nation needs courage to act

Yes, climate change is threatening, uncompromising and outright scary. It's also globally all-encompassing and here to stay. An yet, in Americ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News