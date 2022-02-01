Letter: No reason to impede voting

It is shameful that Nebraska's senators and representatives do not support the John Lewis Voting Act. There is no honest reason to not want fellow citizens and neighbors to vote. To deny, block or interfere with anyone's right to vote is the act of a tyrant, not a member of a democracy. The past president said, "President for life sounds good." This was the desire of a dictator like Hitler and is the desire of Putin and has no place in The United States of America.
I hope people will come to their senses and tell our representative to support the Voting Rights Act with honest boldness. We cannot lose our democracy and humanity to hate and injustice. If one loses the vote, eventually we will all lose the vote and nothing to vote for.
John S. Ways, Lincoln