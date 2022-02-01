Letter: No reason to impede voting

It is shameful that Nebraska's senators and representatives do not support the John Lewis Voting Act. There is no honest reason to not want fellow citizens and neighbors to vote. To deny, block or interfere with anyone's right to vote is the act of a tyrant, not a member of a democracy. The past president said, "President for life sounds good." This was the desire of a dictator like Hitler and is the desire of Putin and has no place in The United States of America.