 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No reason to impede voting

  • 0
Election logo 2020

It is shameful that Nebraska's senators and representatives do not support the John Lewis Voting Act. There is no honest reason to not want fellow citizens and neighbors to vote. To deny, block or interfere with anyone's right to vote is the act of a tyrant, not a member of a democracy. The past president said, "President for life sounds good." This was the desire of a dictator like Hitler and is the desire of Putin and has no place in The United States of America.

I hope people will come to their senses and tell our representative to support the Voting Rights Act with honest boldness. We cannot lose our democracy and humanity to hate and injustice. If one loses the vote, eventually we will all lose the vote and nothing to vote for.

John S. Ways, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

I am writing to express my disappointment in Mike Flood’s announcement that he is going to challenge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st Distric…

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Really, Jim Pillen? With gun violence claiming husbands, wives, sons, daughters and law enforcement, I find that gun-toting ad offensive and i…

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Here are locales with airports within a 60-mile radius of each other: New York (JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart AFB, Islip), Boston (Logan, Pr…

Letter: Unvaccinated part of story

Letter: Unvaccinated part of story

The headline on the Jan. 18 issue of the Journal Star states that we’re in the "Darkest times of the pandemic." The article provides statistic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News