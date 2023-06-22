Recently I called the offices of Nebraska's two U.S. senators and three members of the House of Representatives. I asked if their superior had a statement concerning Donald Trump, especially the recent indictment concerning classified documents.

Only one (the office of Rep. Don Bacon) said yes. Bacon’s statement was refreshing, given staff members of the other offices had nothing to report. No statement, no position, no idea when a statement would be made concerning the former president.

It appears that four of the five members of our delegation have set aside their oath of office (“... I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ...").

Apparently, they are willing to sit by and say nothing in defense of our democracy, our way of life. They must think it is fine for a person who lies and cannot accept the results of a legal election to act as president of our country.

And these elected officials from our state must feel that a person who disregards very important classified documents can still be considered for the highest office of our country in the future.

This should be an easy decision to take a position on and make a statement. If our elected officials cannot make a statement, it puts into question any decision they make about any issue.

Wade Nutzman, Nehawka