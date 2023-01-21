Letter: No reason behind voting bill

Obviously prompted by the paranoia of Donald Trump's unproven claims of fraud and a stolen election over two years ago, Nebraska state Sen. Steve Erdman is sponsoring a bill, LB228, that will restrict and marginalize our voting rights even more.

Yes, Erdman wants, essentially, only in-person voting on Election Day. Toss the computerized ballots, the vote-counting machines and filling out ballots at home. And why? Perhaps we will hear more about that later, but probably not. What we do know is that there has not been any provable fraud in the 167 years of Nebraska statehood.

Along with this protest I will add an anecdote that might be of some interest. Customarily, I will send a copy of my opinion letters or comments to the affected parties as a matter of courtesy.

This was the case when I emailed Senator Erdman a strongly-worded criticism of his bill and begged him to show a legitimate need for this measure. The closing sentence was, "With deep sincerity, I now typify you as pitiable." A day or so later, Erdman's legislative aide responded with, "Thank you for the email."

And this response, folks, pretty much summed up my doubts about my message ever reaching the senator.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala