Letter: No question on start of life

In a letter from Trey Coley Lusk, "Faith breeds diverse opinions," (Sept. 28) he said "... there is no moral consensus regarding when life actually begins ..."

But there is scientific consensus, namely, that human life begins at conception, when the sperm penetrates the egg. At that point almost everything is determined, such as our eye color, our height, shoe size, the color of our skin, being bald at 40 (hopefully males only), etc. All the fertilized egg (zygote) needs to be born is time and nourishment.

The Supreme Court in 1973 did not rule when human life began, because if it did, human life, from conception, would be protected by the 14th Amendment. The court's Roe v. Wade decision was a terrible one because it deliberately excluded that scientific, biological fact that human life begins at conception.

World War II killed around 73 million people. Abortions in America since 1973 have killed over 60 million human beings. Those figures are equal to, respectively, 811 and 666 Memorial Stadiums filled to capacity at 90,000 fans a game.