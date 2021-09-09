Letter: No politics in redistricting

Gavin Geis says that redistricting is the most important political issue facing our state this year (“Redistricting needs transparency,” Sept. 1) and I believe him. The problem is, redistricting shouldn’t be a “political” issue at all.

Geis says redistricting “helps ensure ... every citizen will have equal representation in our government.” No winners or losers, just recalibrating with changes in empirical data. The process itself is – or should be – politically agnostic.

When politics enters the equation, it isn’t redistricting anymore; it’s gerrymandering.

I have no idea why gerrymandering isn’t illegal. It may not be as violent as the Jan. 6 insurrection, but the intent is identical: to subvert the will of our electorate in favor of a fraction of voters. It’s anti-democratic. It’s un-American.

Maybe redistricting should be handled by a separate, nonpartisan entity (if such a thing exists). Maybe it’s an algorithm. Or rectangles – what if every legislative district had just four sides and four right angles? I'm spitballing here, but we should consider anything that might help.