 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No politics in redistricting
0 Comments

Letter: No politics in redistricting

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gavin Geis says that redistricting is the most important political issue facing our state this year (“Redistricting needs transparency,” Sept. 1) and I believe him. The problem is, redistricting shouldn’t be a “political” issue at all.

Geis says redistricting “helps ensure ... every citizen will have equal representation in our government.” No winners or losers, just recalibrating with changes in empirical data. The process itself is – or should be – politically agnostic.

When politics enters the equation, it isn’t redistricting anymore; it’s gerrymandering.

I have no idea why gerrymandering isn’t illegal. It may not be as violent as the Jan. 6 insurrection, but the intent is identical: to subvert the will of our electorate in favor of a fraction of voters. It’s anti-democratic. It’s un-American.

Maybe redistricting should be handled by a separate, nonpartisan entity (if such a thing exists). Maybe it’s an algorithm. Or rectangles – what if every legislative district had just four sides and four right angles? I'm spitballing here, but we should consider anything that might help.

Ultimately, our laws shouldn’t just preclude gerrymandering. They should afford criminal punishment for those who attempt to perpetrate this fraud. And after all, that’s what this really is – our most widespread, organized form of voter fraud.

Sam Sidner, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tax credit for trees
Letters

Letter: Tax credit for trees

Carbon pricing will just be another tax on doing business that will benefit none. If carbon users paid a tax and the biggest percentage of the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News