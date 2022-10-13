Letter: No place for negative ads

A friend of mine recently told me that she has decided she won't vote for any the political candidates whose campaigns run hate advertising toward their opponents. I've decided, I'm with her.

Any candidate who chooses to name call or talk about their opponents' "negatives" instead of telling me why they are the best qualified candidate won't get my vote ... period! Maybe if we all stop voting for candidates who air "hate" ads toward their opponents, we'll start to see the kind of advertising that's meaningful and doesn't make us cringe, and we could get better candidates, too.

I hope everyone will consider turning away from the negative political messages we have on our television screens before every election. Enough! Tell us why you're the best candidate instead of bad mouthing your opponent, or you won't have my vote.

Pam Baker, Lincoln