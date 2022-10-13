 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No place for negative ads

  • 0

A friend of mine recently told me that she has decided she won't vote for any the political candidates whose campaigns run hate advertising toward their opponents. I've decided, I'm with her.

Any candidate who chooses to name call or talk about their opponents' "negatives" instead of telling me why they are the best qualified candidate won't get my vote ... period! Maybe if we all stop voting for candidates who air "hate" ads toward their opponents, we'll start to see the kind of advertising that's meaningful and doesn't make us cringe, and we could get better candidates, too.

I hope everyone will consider turning away from the negative political messages we have on our television screens before every election. Enough! Tell us why you're the best candidate instead of bad mouthing your opponent, or you won't have my vote.

Pam Baker, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Vote for common sense

Letter: Vote for common sense

Historically, the principles of the Republican Party included personal freedoms, smaller government, lower taxes and family. I don’t think my …

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

I look forward to Herschel Walker, at some point, returning the endorsement favor that Sen. Deb Fischer gave him. He can even use most of her …

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

In Mike Flood’s recent debate with Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, he denounced President Biden’s college student loan forgiveness. "Electricia…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News