Letter: No pipeline, higher prices

With the demise of the Keystone Pipeline and the cancelling of many other petroleum explorations, U.S. residents are going to suffer more than they realize. The U.S. will become dependent on foreign oil, rather than domestic.

Should we expect the foreign providers to be fair with us, or will they take advantage of our reliance on them? I see no market competition to keep them in check.

Our economy is largely based on fossil fuels. There is not one product we buy that does not have a fossil-fuel component in its end cost. Yes, wind power and solar do lessen power demands, but they cannot replace our reliance on fossil fuels totally.

We have our head in the sand if anyone thinks the U.S. can reduce global warming when China is building coal-fired power plants as fast as they can. Europe and many other regions are burning their trash to create electricity.

Every item we buy requires petroleum to get it to the stores. Transportation costs increase along with production costs. That will cause major inflation. Whom will that benefit?

Bill Harder, Lincoln

