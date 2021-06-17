 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No pipeline, higher prices
0 Comments

Letter: No pipeline, higher prices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his officials have been in frequent contact with President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration making the case for a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office. (Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP)

 Chris Machian

With the demise of the Keystone Pipeline and the cancelling of many other petroleum explorations, U.S. residents are going to suffer more than they realize. The U.S. will become dependent on foreign oil, rather than domestic.

Should we expect the foreign providers to be fair with us, or will they take advantage of our reliance on them? I see no market competition to keep them in check.

Our economy is largely based on fossil fuels. There is not one product we buy that does not have a fossil-fuel component in its end cost. Yes, wind power and solar do lessen power demands, but they cannot replace our reliance on fossil fuels totally.

We have our head in the sand if anyone thinks the U.S. can reduce global warming when China is building coal-fired power plants as fast as they can. Europe and many other regions are burning their trash to create electricity.

Every item we buy requires petroleum to get it to the stores. Transportation costs increase along with production costs. That will cause major inflation. Whom will that benefit?

Bill Harder, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News