Letter: No one should be above law

A total of 45 senators voted against any impeachment trial for Donald Trump. There was a sufficient amount of evidence proving he was guilty.

Trump ordered everyone in the executive branch to ignore the congressional subpoenas. Is that a crime? Trump courts white supremacists, QAnon and other dangerous people.

I am very proud of Sen. Ben Sasse for his courage and integrity. There is ample evidence recorded to prove Trump incited those thugs to riot. He did not warn Vice President Mike Pence or any member of Congress that they were coming.

The senators not seeking justice for the police officer who was killed trying to save their lives should be so very ashamed. Letting Trump off the hook will embolden his thugs.

Corruption can destroy our republic, and nobody should be above the law.

Jerry Cole, Lincoln

