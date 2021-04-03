Letter: No one needs an AR-15

The proponents of the Second Amendment claim that it states that all men are allowed to "bear arms." They always neglect the first part of that statement, which reads, "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, that right to bear arms shall not be infringed."

When this amendment was adopted in 1791, there was very little of a standing army. When danger threatened, either local or foreign, every man was expected to grab his muzzle-loading rifle and report to his local militia. We now have the National Guard, the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force, making militias a thing of the past.

There are basically three reasons for having a firearm: hunting, target shooting and personal and home protection. None of these call for an automatic or semiautomatic weapons, such as an AR-15. A bolt- or lever-action is all that is needed. Semiautomatic or automatic rifles such as the AR-15 should be illegal.

In my 93 years, I have used a shotgun for pheasant hunting. I have also owned and shot a muzzle-loading rifle. At one time, I had a collection of 24 percussion cap Colt revolvers. I am not anti-gun, but guns such as the AR-15 were made with one purpose, to kill as many human beings as fast as possible. Why not leave that kind of firearm to our armed forces?

Ernest Rousek, Lincoln

