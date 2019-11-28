Letter, 11/29: No one is above the law

I am a proud American. My ancestors came here to farm and to have the freedom to prosper. I am active in my church and support my husband’s small business.
As the latest in a line of public servants, I am intimately familiar with the ethics of public service. Watching the testimony in the impeachment hearings, I am appalled by how this administration is abusing its power for personal gain.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse, I call on you to do your jobs and hold this administration accountable to the rules of public office. To ignore this abuse of power is to make a mockery of the blood and sweat my ancestors invested in making this county a place where no one is above the law.
Martha Hakenkamp, Adams