Letter, 11/29: No one is above the law
0 comments

Trump

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Friday in Washington. The meeting focused on youth vaping and the electronic cigarette epidemic.

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I am a proud American. My ancestors came here to farm and to have the freedom to prosper. I am active in my church and support my husband’s small business.

As the latest in a line of public servants, I am intimately familiar with the ethics of public service. Watching the testimony in the impeachment hearings, I am appalled by how this administration is abusing its power for personal gain.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse, I call on you to do your jobs and hold this administration accountable to the rules of public office. To ignore this abuse of power is to make a mockery of the blood and sweat my ancestors invested in making this county a place where no one is above the law.

Martha Hakenkamp, Adams

