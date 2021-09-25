Letter: No need to split Douglas County

It is difficult to find a rationale, other than partisanship, for any redistricting map that divides Douglas County and its voters.

It is quite simple to create a map with compact districts that keeps all counties whole and restores southeast Nebraska to the first district.

For example, a second district with Douglas County and bordering counties to north and west (Washington, Dodge, and Saunders), a first district with all other counties south and east of Butler County (including Lancaster and Sarpy), and a third district with all other counties west and north.

With this, the populations in each district are nearly the same, with 33.3% in the first district, 33.8% in the second, and 32.9% in the third. If the Redistricting Committee wants to create geographically compact districts without dividing counties, it certainly can do so.

Steve Reichenbach, Lincoln

