Letter: No need to split Douglas County
Letter: No need to split Douglas County

One in 538: Map sparks fight over electoral vote in Nebraska

Nebraska state senators returned to the floor Monday for the first day of the special session on redistricting, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

 Justin Wan

It is difficult to find a rationale, other than partisanship, for any redistricting map that divides Douglas County and its voters.

It is quite simple to create a map with compact districts that keeps all counties whole and restores southeast Nebraska to the first district.

For example, a second district with Douglas County and bordering counties to north and west (Washington, Dodge, and Saunders), a first district with all other counties south and east of Butler County (including Lancaster and Sarpy), and a third district with all other counties west and north.

With this, the populations in each district are nearly the same, with 33.3% in the first district, 33.8% in the second, and 32.9% in the third. If the Redistricting Committee wants to create geographically compact districts without dividing counties, it certainly can do so.

Steve Reichenbach, Lincoln

