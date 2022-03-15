Letter: No need to rescue county

Over the past two years, Lincoln and Lancaster County suffered far fewer COVID cases and deaths than the rest of the state. That apparently displeases Nebraska Republicans. Due to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department predating state law, we here in the county have the benefit of being able to base health measures on what health professionals feel is best for for our community, rather than what conservative politicians want for the state overall.

Republican Sen. Rob Clements has proposed bill LB859 that would force Lincoln to lose the benefit of doing what’s best for Lincoln. But considering that Lancaster County did much better than the rest of the state, plus ranked in the bottom 10% for COVID deaths out of 700 similar counties in America, why not leave well enough alone? Nebraska’s chief medical officer admitted he was unaware that data actually showed mask mandates worked. Perhaps more county health departments should be allowed to determine what’s best for their citizens.

Chances of dying from COVID were generally much higher for people in red states than those in blue ones, often due to red ones following the advice and demands of politicians rather than medical professionals. A former council candidate recently claimed that we in Lancaster County “need to be rescued and treated like the rest of Nebraska.” Why? Please, no “rescue” is necessary; just let us keep living.

Ken Rousek, Lincoln

