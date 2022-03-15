 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No need to rescue county

  • 0

Over the past two years, Lincoln and Lancaster County suffered far fewer COVID cases and deaths than the rest of the state. That apparently displeases Nebraska Republicans. Due to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department predating state law, we here in the county have the benefit of being able to base health measures on what health professionals feel is best for for our community, rather than what conservative politicians want for the state overall.

Republican Sen. Rob Clements has proposed bill LB859 that would force Lincoln to lose the benefit of doing what’s best for Lincoln. But considering that Lancaster County did much better than the rest of the state, plus ranked in the bottom 10% for COVID deaths out of 700 similar counties in America, why not leave well enough alone? Nebraska’s chief medical officer admitted he was unaware that data actually showed mask mandates worked. Perhaps more county health departments should be allowed to determine what’s best for their citizens.

Chances of dying from COVID were generally much higher for people in red states than those in blue ones, often due to red ones following the advice and demands of politicians rather than medical professionals. A former council candidate recently claimed that we in Lancaster County “need to be rescued and treated like the rest of Nebraska.” Why? Please, no “rescue” is necessary; just let us keep living.

People are also reading…

Ken Rousek, Lincoln

Rob Clements

Sen. Rob Clements

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What about caring for all?

Letter: What about caring for all?

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic…

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between…

Letter: Hardly true feminist view

Letter: Hardly true feminist view

Oh, quel blague! What a delightful ruse! I applaud the Journal Star for infusing your editorial page with the satirical spoof that was Cyndi L…

Letter: Vote to keep all welcomed

Letter: Vote to keep all welcomed

Dear wonderful residents of Lincoln, all the five elected council members present during their regularly scheduled meeting passed a resolution…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News