I wish the weather people around here -- whether on TV, radio, newspapers, online, etc. -- would stop saying "it's a pleasant day" when the temperature is 90-plus, the humidity is through the roof, there's zero breeze and a cloudless sky causes the sun to burn holes through my eyeballs!
These people must never step foot outside from the months of May through October. They probably think Death Valley weather on a typical summer day is downright gorgeous.
Nebraska has no pleasant weather days in the summertime. You would need to go to Norway, Sweden or Finland and countries like that to have summer weather fit for human beings. Now I realize how very lucky Eskimos are.
Lou Rybij, Lincoln