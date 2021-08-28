Letter: No more shining city on hill

The events in Afghanistan within the last week or two leave me ashamed to be an American.

The American military does not abandon Americans. Ever.

The State Department doesn’t tell stranded Americans, “Well, sorry, you're out of luck.”

The American president does not ignore phone calls from our No. 1 ally in the world.

I don’t care if the president is a Democrat or a Republican or a Libertarian or a Socialist. Their first duty is to American citizens domestically and worldwide. President Biden failed spectacularly.

My 7-year-old son could have come up with a better plan to get our troops, our citizens, our equipment and our Afghan friends safely out of the country. Or structure it so they wouldn’t have to leave. The repercussions from this absolutely foreseeable and preventable mess will be global and long lasting. It could literally lead to changing world alliances and world powers.

Not only did America lose this war by forfeit, we are losing our standing in the world. No longer will people look to us to be the beacon of freedom and hope, that shining city on a hill. President Biden snuffed out that light.