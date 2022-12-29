Letter: No more kicking can down road

Last week Journal Star reported comments of City Council Member Richard Meginnis, in response to the mayoral appointments to the Lincoln Electric System board (Dec. 18).

He complained of lack of diversity in thinking among those appointees. He wanted developers to be included. Respectfully, I’d like to point out that Lincoln has been business-friendly all these years.

We have been warned for 50 years about climate change, but we continually make concessions for business. We have kicked the “climate can” down the road over and over again. It’s time to take climate changes seriously.

We have a mayor who wants to prepare, not just giving lip service while keeping the status quo. Let’s give this priority. All will benefit, including the developers and businesses, if we face these difficult issues and develop fact-based responses to the changes that have happened already, like drought, heavier rain storms, etc.

Christine Grosh, Lincoln