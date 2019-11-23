No, “more prison beds” is not the answer ("More prison beds the answer," Nov. 19) to prison overcrowding and understaffing. Nor, though a creative suggestion, is trying to palm off residents of Nebraska Corrections on other overwhelmed state systems ("State offers inmates free transfer," Nov. 19).
Commendably, Nebraska does have a lower incarceration rate than most of our contiguous neighbors, but all of us need to incarcerate fewer people for shorter terms. Every other western democracy imprisons significantly fewer people per capita than does even Nebraska, yet their crime rates are similar or lower, despite individual cases where a formerly incarcerated person reoffends.
A significant boost to correctional staff pay is a doable short-term solution to current understaffing. We need still better education and counseling in prison and stronger re-entry services so people don’t come back.
In the long run, we need second-look policies for the currently incarcerated, many of whom are not only safe to return to the streets but would be on the streets in other western democracies. We need shorter, more targeted, restorative -- rather than punitive -- sentencing. We need services to at-risk youth as early as preschool, and especially to the children of incarcerated parents, who are statistically most likely to end up incarcerated themselves.
The goal is to prevent crime from happening in the first place, not to punish people after the harm has been done!
Fran Kaye, Lincoln