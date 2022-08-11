 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No longer with the Democrats

Taiwan Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during a news conference on protecting women's reproductive health care Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Mariam Zuhaib, Associated Press

I received a letter in the mail from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She urged me to send money to the Democratic Party so they can get five Democrats who are trying to hang on to their congressional seats this fall reelected. 

I was a lifelong Democrat until being a Democrat meant complete disregard for the fundamental human rights of the unborn.

In those days, one could be a Democrat, pro-life, pro-immigration, pro-environmental protection and anti-guns-for-all. Not anymore.

So, needless to say, Nancy won't get a check in the mail.

Sherri L. Cunningham, Lincoln

