Letter: No longer with the Democrats

I received a letter in the mail from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She urged me to send money to the Democratic Party so they can get five Democrats who are trying to hang on to their congressional seats this fall reelected.
I was a lifelong Democrat until being a Democrat meant complete disregard for the fundamental human rights of the unborn.
In those days, one could be a Democrat, pro-life, pro-immigration, pro-environmental protection and anti-guns-for-all. Not anymore.
So, needless to say, Nancy won't get a check in the mail.
Sherri L. Cunningham, Lincoln