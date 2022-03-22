Letter: No longer to be silent

I usually keep to myself and prefer not to get to vocal about anything. I tend to just have discussions with my friends and a few family members. Recently, I realized some people need some information. There have been zero verified incidents of sexual assault of women by trans women in restrooms. This is a baseless claim and, quite frankly, misogynistic.

Trans people simply want to be treated like humans. We are not mentally ill. The only bathroom problems concerning trans people are cis gender people bothering us when we are simply trying to use the facilities.

The God-fearing Christians in this community need to actually pick up the book they so revere and read. The New Testament is filled with talk about love.

I pose this question to the over 18,000 people who chose to sign their names to bigotry: Have you ever met or talked to a trans person? I'm guessing probably not. If you had you would see that trans people are kind, compassionate people who just want to be treated with respect and dignity. I will not be silent anymore.

Jessica MacDonald, Lincoln

