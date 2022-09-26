Letter: No justice for Jackson

What is the purpose of the Board of Pardons? You would think that it was the last place a person could appeal to in a case of injustice. Members would look at the big picture, the facts and evidence and find justice. Politics would not be involved. Mercy, forgiveness and compassion would prevail.

But not in Nebraska. It was obvious that the Board of Pardons (made up of the governor, secretary of state and attorney general) had made up their mind before the hearing for Earnest Jackson. With no questions, they voted immediately to deny his request for a pardon. No testimony. No listening. No mercy. No justice.

In my book, innocence of a crime is a good reason to release a person from 22-plus years in prison. The Board of Pardons could have found a way to release him if they had wanted to. The Board of Pardons is not a court of law and shouldn't pretend it is. It was set up to fix messes made by the judicial system. The Earnest Jackson case is one example.

Fortunately, we have a remedy -- vote Carol Blood for governor.

Marge Schlitt, Lincoln