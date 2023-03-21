Thanks are due to those who opposed or voted against the Lincoln Bold high-rise proposal. I was very disappointed in our elected officials who voted to proceed with this.

During the past two years, residents were urged to support local small businesses because the pandemic caused undue hardships on them -- loss of employees, loss of patrons, lack of supplies, loss of revenue, you name it,

So now the city has approved something that will probably drive those same small businesses out of business because of construction, closed streets and lack of parking.

What are city leaders thinking?

I applaud the two council members who voted against this construction.

I wonder how many of those small businesses will go bankrupt because patrons will not attempt to drive in a construction zone.

I supported the Haymarket area for small businesses because it was the place where so much history had started in Lincoln. I wonder what historians think of this development. That high rise has no history. It's all about big business.

Marjorie Schwabauer, Lincoln